Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $91.00 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $234.74 million and $2.48 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $91.00 or 0.00534089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

