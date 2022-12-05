Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.36.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Trading Up 42.8 %

GDDFF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.