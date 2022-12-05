Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.70. 10,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,748. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Graco

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Graco by 136.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Graco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

