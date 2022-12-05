Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Graco stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.85. 695,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $24,447,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Graco by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.