Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

