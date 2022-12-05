Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 49.7% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,967,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

