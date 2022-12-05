Greenlight Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Concentrix comprises 0.5% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 106.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 251.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.99. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,625. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

