Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.22 million and $1.12 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,066.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00476937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00115209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00849331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00662128 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00246487 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

