GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Down 15.8% in November

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 13,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. 4,894,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of GSK

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,550 ($18.54) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.