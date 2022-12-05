GYEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,646.78 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $40.06 million and $135,646.78 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

