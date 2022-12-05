Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 1,304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Up 10.0 %
OTCMKTS HMCTF opened at $2.65 on Monday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.
