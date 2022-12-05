Head to Head Review: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) vs. United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enovis and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than United Health Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.81 $71.66 million $0.48 119.65 United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -26.00

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78% United Health Products N/A N/A -1,621.87%

Summary

Enovis beats United Health Products on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

