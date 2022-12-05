Head to Head Review: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 2.72 $62.54 million ($2.95) -30.60 Medtronic $31.69 billion 3.34 $5.04 billion $3.22 24.73

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.8% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CONMED and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% Medtronic 14.03% 13.52% 7.77%

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CONMED pays out -27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Medtronic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medtronic 1 16 6 0 2.22

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Medtronic has a consensus target price of $97.58, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than CONMED.

Summary

Medtronic beats CONMED on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

