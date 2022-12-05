Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Position Decreased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,690 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Heliogen worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Heliogen

In other news, CEO William Gross acquired 50,000 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,612. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heliogen Stock Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE HLGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $16.35.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Heliogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.