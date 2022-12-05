Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) versus Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Critical Analysis

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 23.67% 14.85% 5.40% Retail Opportunity Investments 16.42% 3.63% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 2 0 0 1.67

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.79, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.27 -$40.17 million $1.81 5.23 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 6.59 $53.51 million $0.40 37.60

Retail Opportunity Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

