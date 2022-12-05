Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Down 4.9%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 2,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hillenbrand Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
