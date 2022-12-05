Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Down 4.9%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 2,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

