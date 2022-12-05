HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 944,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NYSE:HRT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,851. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.
In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,274,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,886,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,343,410 shares of company stock worth $14,784,339.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the second quarter worth $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at $797,000.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
