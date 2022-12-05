HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 944,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE:HRT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,851. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,274,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,886,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,343,410 shares of company stock worth $14,784,339.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the second quarter worth $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at $797,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

