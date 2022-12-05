holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.92 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, holoride has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $28.92 million and $217,508.85 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.13 or 0.07411964 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00079968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06145314 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $213,201.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.