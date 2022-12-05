holoride (RIDE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,075.58

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. holoride has a total market cap of $28.82 million and $124,075.58 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.84 or 0.07430625 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000285 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06145314 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $213,201.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.