Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.03. 23,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

