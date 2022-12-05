Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.69. 6,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.