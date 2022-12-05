Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,392.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 747,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 697,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 366,635 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 937,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 182,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 226,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $15.14. 245,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,266,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

