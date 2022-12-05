Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK remained flat at $35.35 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,039. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

