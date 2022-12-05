Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.88. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,377. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.