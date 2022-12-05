Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ACN traded down $5.49 on Monday, reaching $294.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.23 and its 200 day moving average is $284.99. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

