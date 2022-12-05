Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.37. 312,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,471,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

