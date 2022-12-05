Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.39. 2,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.30.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

