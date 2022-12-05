Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,392. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

