Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in M&T Bank by 358.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.68. 8,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.65. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

