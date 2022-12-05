Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 288,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 166,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,479,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.