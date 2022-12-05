Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWDJF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

