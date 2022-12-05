Howmet Aerospace Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 747% compared to the typical volume of 429 call options.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. 3,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,584,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

