Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.4% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AEM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

