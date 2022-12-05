HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 161,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HCM opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

