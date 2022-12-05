HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 161,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
