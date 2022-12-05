Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.74 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $37.74 million and approximately $16,633.53 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

