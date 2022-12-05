Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyperfine were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYPR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the second quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth about $6,237,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 34,488 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 578,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,727.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,727.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Khan Siddiqui sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $87,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $90,738. 26.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HYPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of HYPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Analysts expect that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

