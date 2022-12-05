Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hywin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYW opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Hywin has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hywin stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Hywin worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

