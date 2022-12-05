IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632,003 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 462,900 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD makes up approximately 3.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 2.01% of IAMGOLD worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,539 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 85,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

