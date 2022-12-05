Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 308,151 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $35.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 323,376 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.