Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 308,151 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $35.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.