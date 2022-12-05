IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CMO Denny Tu Sells 6,000 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 842,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,556. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $950.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

