Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Up 4.1%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.34 and last traded at $123.53. 5,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

