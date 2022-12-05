Insider Buying: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) insider David Bharucha acquired 3,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $14,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Bharucha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, David Bharucha acquired 7,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MIST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.75. 319,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $162.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

