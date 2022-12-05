Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 288,834 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $5,776,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98.

On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,786,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 295,426 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Coupang by 127.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 575,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

