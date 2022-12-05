Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CFO Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,772. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

