Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CFO Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Globalstar Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,772. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
