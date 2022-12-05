Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 5,936 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $103,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:RMI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,432. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
