Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 522,289 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

