Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.42, but opened at 2.29. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 2.30, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 176.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 956,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

