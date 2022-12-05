Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.42, but opened at 2.29. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 2.30, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 956,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.