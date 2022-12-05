Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Buys £25,500 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($30,506.04).

Royston Hoggarth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Royston Hoggarth purchased 75,493 shares of Intercede Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £37,746.50 ($45,156.72).

IGP stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.67) on Monday. Intercede Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.95 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.64. The company has a market capitalization of £32.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

