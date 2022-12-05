Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.71. 144,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

