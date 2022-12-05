Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.71. 144,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.