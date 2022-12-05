Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of VTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 63,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.88.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
