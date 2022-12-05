Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 63,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

